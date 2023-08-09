UP NEET PG 2023 Merit List To Be Released Today, Details Inside

The seat allotment results will be announced on August 13 or 14

UP NEET PG 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will announce the merit list of the UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 on today (August 9).

Candidates can check the merit list on the website, upneet.gov.in. Selected candidates can fill choices online between August 10 (11 am) and 13 (11 am). Shortlisted candidates are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 3,000 for the UP NEET PG Round 1 counselling by August 9 till 5 pm.

The seat allotment results will be announced on August 13 or 14, according to the schedule.

Candidates will have to download their allotment letters and complete admissions between August 16 and 20. They must complete the important steps on time and finish the process.

Steps to download UP NEET PG 2023 1st Merit List:

Visit the website upneet.gov.in Locate the round 1 allotment result link for NEET PG. Enter your credentials. Login and check the result. Take a printout of the page and save it for future use.

The UP NEET PG 2023 counselling is being held for admission in MD, MS, DNB seats in the state of Uttar Pradesh. For details on UP NEET PG 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- upneet.gov.in.