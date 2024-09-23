UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Starts, Details Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Candidates need to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 3,000.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, initiated the Round 1 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) on September 23. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is September 28, 5pm. The complete schedule for choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted colleges will be released soon. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 3,000.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in.
- Select the link for 'UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Registration Round 1.'
- Enter your credentials to log in.
- Choose a course, input your roll number and date of birth, and submit.
- Upload the required documents and submit them.
- Print the confirmation page for future reference.
List Of Documents Required For Counselling
Candidates must bring the following documents to participate in the counselling process:
- Copy of the allotment letter
- NEET PG admit card
- NEET PG or NEET MDS scorecard
- Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
- Marksheets from all MBBS exams
- MBBS degree certificate
- Compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate
- Permanent registration certificate (State Medical Council, MCI, or DCI)
Reservation certificate (if applicable)
Eligibility:
- Candidates who have participated in NEET PG 2024 or NEET MDS 2024 and have been declared qualified are eligible for counselling.
- Only candidates whose internships are completed by June 30, 2024, are eligible to participate in NEET MDS 2024 counselling.
- Only candidates whose internships are completed by August 15, 2024, are eligible to participate in NEET PG 2024 (MD/MS/Diploma/DNB) counselling.
- For state quota seats in postgraduate courses at government institutions, candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS from medical/dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh, except for Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, AIIMS Raebareli, and AIIMS Gorakhpur, are eligible for counselling.
- For private sector postgraduate courses, candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS from medical/dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh or other states of India are eligible for counselling.
- Reserved category candidates from Uttar Pradesh will be eligible for UP NEET PG 2024 and NEET MDS 2024 counselling according to the reserved category cutoff score issued by NBE (NBEMS).
- Reserved category candidates from other states will only be eligible for UP NEET PG 2024 and NEET MDS 2024 counselling and registration according to the unreserved category cutoff score issued by NBEMS. Such candidates cannot benefit from the reserved category cutoff score issued by NBEMS.
- Indian citizens or those of Indian origin who obtained their primary medical qualifications from institutions outside India must have passed the FMGE exam, as outlined in section 4.10 of the NEET PG 2024 information bulletin issued by the National Board of Examinations. They must also be registered with NMC/MCI or the State Medical Council. Their internship must be completed by August 15, 2024. These candidates will be eligible for seats in private-sector medical/dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh.