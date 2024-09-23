UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Starts, Details Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, initiated the Round 1 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) on September 23. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is September 28, 5pm. The complete schedule for choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted colleges will be released soon. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 3,000.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in.

Select the link for 'UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Registration Round 1.'

Enter your credentials to log in.

Choose a course, input your roll number and date of birth, and submit.

Upload the required documents and submit them.

Print the confirmation page for future reference.

List Of Documents Required For Counselling

Candidates must bring the following documents to participate in the counselling process:

Copy of the allotment letter

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG or NEET MDS scorecard

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

Marksheets from all MBBS exams

MBBS degree certificate

Compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate

Permanent registration certificate (State Medical Council, MCI, or DCI)

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Eligibility: