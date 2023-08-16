UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Registration Begins, Details Inside

UP NEET UG 2023: Medical and dental students can register until August 18, 2023, till 5 pm

UP NEET UG 2023: The second round of counselling for UP NEET UG 2023 has started on August 16, 2023, under the guidance of the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can register for the counselling process on the official website upneet.gov.in.

Medical and dental students can register until August 18, 2023, till 5 pm. Students are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,000.

Candidates will also need to submit a security deposit and get their papers validated between August 16 and 19. For UP state quota seats, students need to submit a security deposit of Rs 30,000 along with the registration. Candidates applying to private medical and dental colleges will have a deposit of Rs 2 lakh for MBBS and Rs 1 lakh for BDS seats.

The merit list for UP NEET UG will be released on August 19. After this candidates will be able to pick their top-choice medical colleges and programs for MBBS and BDS admission on the same day.

The results of the second allotment will be announced on either August 25 or 26, depending on the selections made by the applicants and the availability of seats.

The academic session for the newly admitted students will start from September 1, 2023.

Candidates can download allotment letters from August 28 to September 2. The date for admission is August 28, 29, and September 1 and 2.

How to apply for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Visit the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in. Click on the UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page. Register yourself and click on submit. Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

