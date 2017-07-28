Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Supplementary June 2017 Results Declared @ Dge.tn.nic.in

TN DGE has declared the class 12 supplementary result last week.
TN SSLC supplementary result 2017: How to check
The students who are waiting for the results of Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary results may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of TN DGE, http://www.dge.tn.nic.in/
Step Two: Click on the SSLC supplementary result 2017
Step Three: Enter SSLC June Registration and Date of birth details of the candidate
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Get the result
Step Six: Save a copy of it
DGE Tamil Nadu declared the March 2017 regular SSLC results on May 19 on the official results website.
According to The Hindu daily, overall pass percentage of the March session results stood at 94.4%, which is 0.8% higher than 2016. The Hindu report also said this was the highest pass percentage recorded in the last five years. In March session of TN SSLC, nearly 9.82 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations; of this, 4.91 lakh were girls and 4.9 lakh boys.
