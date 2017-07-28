Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Supplementary June 2017 Results Declared @ Dge.tn.nic.in

TN SSLC supplementary result 2017: How to check

Tamil Nadu TN 10th SSLC Supplementary June 2017 Results Declared @ Dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has declared the June 2017 SSLC or Class 10th supplementary examination results on its official website, dge.tn.nic.in. The candidates who are waiting for the Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 June results may check their results from TN DGE official website. The results can be accessed from the official website by using the SSLC June Registration and Date of birth details of the candidate. The SSLC or Class 10 Supplementary results were declared today, on July 28. TN DGE has declared the class 12 supplementary result last week.



The students who are waiting for the results of Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary results may follow these steps:

Step One: Go to the official website of TN DGE, http://www.dge.tn.nic.in/

Step Two: Click on the SSLC supplementary result 2017

Step Three: Enter SSLC June Registration and Date of birth details of the candidate

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: Get the result

Step Six: Save a copy of it



DGE Tamil Nadu declared the March 2017 regular SSLC results on May 19 on the official results website.

