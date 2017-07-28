Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Supplementary June 2017 Results Declared @ Dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has declared the June 2017 SSLC or Class 10th supplementary examination results on its official website, dge.tn.nic.in.

Updated: July 28, 2017 16:44 IST
New Delhi:  Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has declared the June 2017 SSLC or Class 10th supplementary examination results on its official website, dge.tn.nic.in. The candidates who are waiting for the Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 June results may check their results from TN DGE official website. The results can be accessed from the official website by using the SSLC June Registration and Date of birth details of the candidate. The SSLC or Class 10 Supplementary results were declared today, on July 28.

TN DGE has declared the class 12 supplementary result last week.

TN SSLC supplementary result 2017: How to check

The students who are waiting for the results of Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary results may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of TN DGE, http://www.dge.tn.nic.in/
Step Two: Click on the SSLC supplementary result 2017
Step Three: Enter SSLC June Registration and Date of birth details of the candidate 
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Get the result
Step Six: Save a copy of it

DGE Tamil Nadu declared the March 2017 regular SSLC results on May 19 on the official results website.


According to The Hindu daily, overall pass percentage of the March session results stood at  94.4%, which is 0.8% higher than 2016. The Hindu report also said this was the highest pass percentage recorded in the last five years. In March session of TN SSLC, nearly 9.82 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations; of this, 4.91 lakh were girls and 4.9 lakh boys. 

