University of Rajasthan Declared BA Part I, II, III Result 2017

University of Rajasthan has declared results for BA (Part I, II and III) course. Result is available on the official website uniraj.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: August 03, 2017 21:48 IST
New Delhi:  University of Rajasthan has declared results for BA (Part I, II and III) course. Result is available on the official website of the University at uniraj.ac.in. Candidates can access the result using their roll number of name. For those who don't have the roll number, can check the result using their name right now. On 1 August 2017, the University had declared results for various graduate courses along with MSc Chemistry (previous) result. BCA part III exam result was declared on 31 July 2017.

How to check University of Rajasthan result?

  • Step 1: Go to the official website uniraj.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on the result tab
  • Step 3: Alternatively candidates can directly go to result.uniraj.ac.in
  • Step 4: Click on the respective course
  • Step 5: Enter roll number or name, as suitable
  • Step 6: Submit the details
  • Step 7: Get the result
Result for BTech, MTech, LLM, MSc, MA, Dual degree courses was declared in July 2017.

University of Rajasthan has declared the results for:
  • BA Part 1, 2 and 3
  • BCom Part 3
  • BA LLB (Hons) 2nd, 6th, 8th semester integrated five year course exam
  • BA LLB 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th semester integrated five year course
  • BSc part 3
  • MSc Chemistry (previous)

After retrieving the result online, candidates should consider saving a copy of the mark statement.

