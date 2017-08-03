University of Rajasthan Declared BA Part I, II, III Result 2017 University of Rajasthan has declared results for BA (Part I, II and III) course. Result is available on the official website uniraj.ac.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan University Declared BA Part I, II, III Result 2017 New Delhi: University of Rajasthan has declared results for BA (Part I, II and III) course. Result is available on the official website of the University at uniraj.ac.in. Candidates can access the result using their roll number of name. For those who don't have the roll number, can check the result using their name right now. On 1 August 2017, the University had declared results for various graduate courses along with MSc Chemistry (previous) result. BCA part III exam result was declared on 31 July 2017. How to check University of Rajasthan result? Step 1: Go to the official website uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Alternatively candidates can directly go to result.uniraj.ac.in

Step 4: Click on the respective course

Step 5: Enter roll number or name, as suitable

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: Get the result Result for BTech, MTech, LLM, MSc, MA, Dual degree courses was declared in July 2017.



University of Rajasthan has declared the results for: BA Part 1, 2 and 3

BCom Part 3

BA LLB (Hons) 2nd, 6th, 8th semester integrated five year course exam

BA LLB 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th semester integrated five year course

BSc part 3

MSc Chemistry (previous)

After retrieving the result online, candidates should consider saving a copy of the mark statement.



