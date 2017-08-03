University of Rajasthan Declared BA Part I, II, III Result 2017

How to check University of Rajasthan result?
- Step 1: Go to the official website uniraj.ac.in
- Step 2: Click on the result tab
- Step 3: Alternatively candidates can directly go to result.uniraj.ac.in
- Step 4: Click on the respective course
- Step 5: Enter roll number or name, as suitable
- Step 6: Submit the details
- Step 7: Get the result
University of Rajasthan has declared the results for:
- BA Part 1, 2 and 3
- BCom Part 3
- BA LLB (Hons) 2nd, 6th, 8th semester integrated five year course exam
- BA LLB 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th semester integrated five year course
- BSc part 3
- MSc Chemistry (previous)
After retrieving the result online, candidates should consider saving a copy of the mark statement.
