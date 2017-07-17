NEET-SS 2017 Result For Super Specialty Courses Released At Nbe.edu.in National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the examination result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET-SS) courses. The exam was conducted for 18 specialty courses.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NEET-SS 2017 Result For Super Specialty Courses Released At Nbe.edu.in New Delhi: National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the examination result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET-SS) courses. The exam was conducted for 18 specialty courses. The board has released the result along with the score card of the candidates who appeared for the exam. The result-cum-score card can be seen from the official website. The board will not send the score card individually to any candidate. The common counselling for the Super Specialty courses will be done by Medical Counselling Committee.



How to check NEET-SS 2017 Result?



Step one: Go to the official website for NBE (nbe.edu.in) and click on NEET SS tab.

Step two: In the new window, click on the Result cum Score Card link.

Step three: A pdf will open which has the details about the score card and the cut off marks. Here you will also find the link to check your result.

Step four: Click on the result link.

Step five: Enter your testing id and date of birth. Click on submit and view your result.



As per the result notification, Common Counseling for admission to all DM/MCh shall be done at National Level by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) as per MoHFW Notification No.V.26012/02/2016- MEP (Pt) dated 04th May 2017.



All candidates are advised to check MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in) and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website (www.mohfw.nic.in) for information regarding DM/MCh admission process, counseling schedule, instructions etc.



