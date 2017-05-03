NEET 2017: Last Minute Revision Tips And Exam Strategy

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a national level exam conducted for admission to medical and dental courses. This year the exam is scheduled for May 7, 2017. It will be a pen-paper based exam with objective type questions. There will be 45 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany. The paper will be of 3 hours duration. The exam is just a stone's throw away and all the students who have registered for the exam must already be in the final phase of their preparation. In the last few days leading up to the exam, what and how you revise will hugely affect your performance on the exam day.
In this article we bring to you some last minute revision tips and exam strategy advocated by Mr. Akash Choudhary who has been guiding students in their exam preparation and revision from a long time.
Create a feasible timetable: With just a few days left for the exam, there must be a lot going on in your head all the time. Formulae, equations, diagrams, question banks, mock papers, etc., the list may be endless. However, do not bite off more than you can chew. Craft a realistic study plan and stick to the schedule. Include timely breaks and do not forget to track your revision progress.
Avoid learning a new topic: This is not the right time to get engaged with new topics. Doing so would result in confusion, increase your stress levels and have an adverse effect on your preparation. Therefore, make use of the remaining time to revise what you have learnt.
Stay focused on NCERT: The exam is by and large based on NCERT. Therefore, during your last leg of preparations, do not skip NCERT textbooks. Ensure that you go through all the important points or summaries you have made for your revision.
Concentrate well while you practice: While practicing, students tend to be overconfident about their preparation and do not pay attention to the technique applied to crack the question. This is essential, as in the NEET exam if a question arises with different numbers, the candidate should be able to easily crack the question.
What's your exam strategy? : With three hours to complete the test and negative marking for every wrong answer, students should be able to chart an exam strategy that can help them to solve the paper without wasting a minute. Follow an order depending on your strengths and weaknesses. Attempt the paper in a way that makes you feel confident and comfortable.
Maximise your scoring potential: By now, every aspirant would have identified their weak and strong areas. Chalk out a strategic plan to strengthen the weak areas and revise all the strong areas to maximize the scoring potential.
Increase your speed and accuracy: With one mark being deducted for every wrong answer, students need to keep a check on their accuracy levels. Attempt mock test papers by keeping a stopwatch with you. Assess how much time you take for each section and improve your speed accordingly.
Read information bulletin carefully: While you must have solved a number of mock test papers or previous years' question papers and are aware of the dos and don'ts, it is still necessary to read through the marking schemes and other instructions before starting to solve the paper. Do not be overconfident, as a single mistake can ruin your chances of bagging a seat in your desired college.
Do not resort to guesswork: At the fag end of the exam, there are chances you may witness lack of adequate time to solve the rest of the paper. In such a situation, do not fall prey to guesswork. A wrong choice can cost you marks. If you do not know the right answer, skip it. Guesswork requires of you to apply the right logic and calls for a bit of luck as well, which might not always give conducive results.
If in doubt leave it out: The NEET paper will consist of 180 objective-type questions from all the three subjects- Physics, Chemistry and Biology. If you are stuck on a question for more than a minute or two, then it is advisable to move on to the next question. Remember, there is no loss of marks for leaving a question. However, you won't be able to gain back the time lost.
Take it slow and easy: Don't be in a hurry to start solving the question paper. Take a deep breath and solve your paper with confidence. Read all the listed options carefully before finalizing on an answer. In a panic stage, there are high chances that you may overlook a known question which could have fetched you guaranteed marks.
