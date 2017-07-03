Jamia Millia Islamia To Announce BTech Entrance Exam Result Today

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will declare the result for BTech entrance exam 2017 today. The result which was earlier scheduled to be released on 30 June . Candidates can expect their result today at the official web portal jmi.ac.in. JMI offers BTech course (8 semester) in civil, computer, electrical, electronics and communication and mechanical disciplines.

In a press released published on 29 June, Office of Controller of Examinations (CoE) of JMI said that it has issued scorecards to all the candidates who appeared in admission tests for various courses on offer for this academic session.

The scorecards have been issued on the pattern of JEE MAINS, NEET and other national admission tests making the varsity's admission procedure highly efficient and transparent, setting new standards as far as admissions to Central universities are concerned, added the statement.

How to check JMI BTech Entrance Exam Result?

Go to the official website of JMI at jmi.ac.in

Click on the BTech result

Check the result

Alternatively candidates can also get updates at jmicoe.in



