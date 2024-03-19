Jamia Millia Islamia Offers Free Coaching For UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025, Check Details

Graduates eligible to apply for the UPSC CSE 2025 are eligible for the RCA-JMI entrance test.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is offering free coaching to students from minority backgrounds, SCs, STs, and women for the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2025.

This programme, run by the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) on the campus, also includes hostel facilities along with classes, according to the official notification.

The application process began on March 18, with the submission deadline set for May 19. Applicants have the opportunity to make corrections to their applications from May 21 to May 22, as stated in the notification.

The entrance exam, scheduled for June 1, will be conducted across 10 exam centers: Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Malappuram.

Entrance Test Structure:

The examination comprises two papers: Paper I (General Studies) and Paper II (Essay).

Paper I follows the UPSC model and is available in English/Hindi/Urdu, consisting of objective-type questions.

Paper II also offers the choice of English/Hindi/Urdu as languages.

The exam duration is 3 hours, with 2 hours allotted for General Studies and 1 hour for the Essay section. Negative marking applies, with one-third of the marks deducted for incorrect answers.

Selection Process:

The essays of only the top 900 students, based on their merit in Paper I, will be evaluated. Subsequently, a virtual interview will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates.

In the case of a tie, preference will be given to candidates with higher marks in the interview stage. If the tie persists, the younger candidate will be selected.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates eligible to apply for the UPSC CSE 2025 are eligible for the RCA-JMI entrance test, according to the notification.

Application Fee:

Applications must be submitted online at jmicoe.in along with a fee of Rs 950 plus applicable charges.

For further details, please refer to the official website.