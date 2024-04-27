University Body Mandates 25% Supernumerary Seats For Foreign Students

In order to facilitate the internationalisation of Indian higher educational institutions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has framed guidelines for admission and creation of supernumerary seats for international students.

As per the guidelines issued by the University body, the HEIs have been asked to admit international students based on the equivalence of entry qualification held by them. HEIs may adopt a transparent admission process for admitting the international students.

HEIs may create up to 25% supernumerary seats for international students. The decision regarding 25% supernumerary seats has to be carried out by the concerned higher educational institutions as per specific guidelines regulations issued by the regulatory bodies considering the infrastructure, faculty and other requirements.

The 25 per cent of the supernumerary seats for international students will not include the international students under exchange programmes.

The supernumerary seats should be exclusively meant for the international students both in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. In case any seat remains unfilled in the supernumerary category, it will not be allocated to anyone other than an international student. The official notification defines international students as the one possess a foreign passport.

All HEIs should have an 'Office for International students'. They must also furnish details regarding country, number, programme/subject, duration etc on their official website.

The complete list of guidelines can be checked on the official website of the University Grants Commission.