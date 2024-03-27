Register For Jamia Millia Islamia's Free Coaching For UPSC Aspirants

Residential Coaching Academy at Jamia Millia Islamia, (JMI) has invited applications for free coaching for civil services aspirants. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute to register for the coaching facility. The deadline for submission of application form is May 19, 2024.

The portal will reopen for editing the application form on May 21-22, 2024. Candidates will be required to pay application fees of Rs 950 during the registration process.

Aspirants will be selected for the free coaching facility based on their performance in the RCA-JMI Entrance Test. Only those candidates who have already completed their graduation and are eligible to apply for the Civil Services Examination 2025 can apply for the RCA-JMI entrance test.

The free coaching at RCA will include classes on General Studies, Ethics, CSAT and selected optional papers. Test series, answer evaluation, discussions and Essay writing practice will also be part of the curriculum. The academy will also conduct mock interviews and classes for current affairs and other support classes for those who qualify for the main examinations of UPSC Civil Services.

The test series for Preliminary is tentatively scheduled from January 2025 to April 2025. While the test series for Mains will be held from June 2025 to September 2025.

Schedule for the entrance exam

Paper 1: General Studies (Objective type only) will be held on June 1, 2024 from 10 am to 12 pm. The exam for Paper 2 will be held from 12 pm to 1 pm.

The result for the written test is expected to be announced on June 20, 2024. The interview has been scheduled for June 24-July 7, 2024. The tentative date for the announcement of the final result is July 12, 2024.

The last date for the completion of the admission is July 22, 2024. The classes are scheduled to begin from July 31, 2024.