JMI BTech Entrance Exam 2017 Results Delayed, Will Be Published On July 3 Now

1 Share EMAIL PRINT JMI BTech Entrance Exam 2017 Results To Be Published On July 3 New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) B.Tech entrance examinations 2017 results, which was scheduled to be published on June 30, ie, today will be declared on July 3 now. A press release from JMI has said, the results delayed due to unavoidable circumstances. "It is hereby informed to all aspiring candidates for admission to B.Tech. programs that due to unavoidable circumstances, the list of selected/waitlist candidates could not be declared by 30.06.2017," said the statement.



However, the notification added that the results now will be declared by July 3.



In a press released published yesterday, Office of Controller of Examinations (CoE) of JMI said that it has



The scorecards have been issued on the pattern of JEE MAINS, NEET and other national admission tests making the varsity's admission procedure highly efficient and transparent, setting new standards as far as admissions to Central universities are concerned, added the statement.



