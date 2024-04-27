CBSE Board Exam 2024 Results Expected In Mid-May, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results for Classes 10 and 12 board exams in mid-May. Once released, the students will be able to check their results on the official website of the CBSE. They will be required to enter their roll number and admit card ID to access the results on the official website.

While CBSE has not made any official confirmation, the results for the board exams are usually declared in the month of May.



In 2023, CBSE had announced the results for Class 10 and 12 Board exam on May 12, 2023.

This year too the board is expected to release the results for Class 10 around the first week of May. While, the results for Class 12 can be announced during the second week of May.

In order to pass the exams, students will be required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. The board will not release any merit list to avoid unhealthy competition among students.

CBSE conducted Class 10 board exams from February 15, 2024 to March 13, 2024. The class 12 examinations were conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

A total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries took the examinations this year. In the national capital, the exams were held at 877 centres, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.