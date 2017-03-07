JEE Main 2017 Admit Cards To Be Released This Week

EMAIL PRINT JEE Main 2017 Admit Cards To Be Released This Week New Delhi: According to the JEE Main 2017 Calendar, the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2017 will be released this week. JEE Main 2017 Offline Exam will be conducted on April 2 by the JEE Apex Board for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs). JEE Main 2017 online exam will be conducted on April 8 and April 9. All the candidates who have submitted the online application and paid the examination fee till last date will be allowed to appear in JEE (Main) and their admit cards will be uploaded on the website as per schedule.



JEE Main offline exam consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2. And the JEE Main Offline exam will be of Paper 1.



JEE Main 2017: Admit Cards



"The Admit Card can be downloaded from JEE (Main) website from 2ndweek March 2017 onwards", said the official notification of JEE Main 2017. The admit will constitute information about the candidate, exams/papers and the examination centres.



The candidates who are registered for the exam are advised to download their admit cards from JEE (Main) website only.



The Candidates are also requested to regularly see



JEE Main 2017: Upcoming Important Dates



JEE Main 2017 - Offline Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2): April 2nd, 2017

JEE Main 2017 - Online Exam (Paper 1): April 8th& 9th 2017

Answer Keys & OMR sheet display: 3rd-4th week of April 2017

Challenge against answer keys to be accepted from: 4th week of April 2017

JEE Main 2017 - Results: April 27th, 2017

Declaration of All India Ranks (AIR): 3rd week of June 2017

Availability of Rank Card: After the release of AIR.



Click here fore more



