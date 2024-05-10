Gunman Shoots Two Officers In Paris Police Station: Report

The incident happened in the French capital's 13th district shortly before 10:30 pm. (Representational)

A man shot and seriously wounded two officers in a Paris police station on Thursday after grabbing a weapon, a source close to the case told AFP.

The officers had just arrested the man and were searching him when he seized one of their weapons and opened fire, according to a police source.

The source close to the case said the incident happened in the French capital's 13th district shortly before 10:30 pm (2030 GMT), adding that the officers were in critical care.

