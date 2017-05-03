JEE Advanced 2017: Now Register Till May 4, With Late Fee

New Delhi: IIT Madras the organising institution for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2017 has in a new update today has said that the candidates, who have not registered so far can apply for the JEE Advanced exam till May 4, that too with a late fee. JEE Advanced exam is conducted for the admission to Undergraduate Programs at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.



JEE Advanced exam will be held on May 21 this year, in two sessions; morning and afternoon.



"Eligible candidates can register online on the portal http://jeeadv.nic.in with late fee till 18:00 hours IST on 04-May-2017", said an update posted in the official website of JEE Advanced 2017.



In another update yesterday, the final day of the formal registration, it was said that the candidates who have completed Step-2 of the Registration process by 5 PM of 2nd May would not be required to pay late fee (till 6 PM of 4th May, 2017).



If any of the OBC-NCL candidate, receive this message "You are out of the process as your JEE(Main) Paper-1 score does not match the Cutoff", during the registration, they may approach JEE Office, IIT Madras with his/her JEE(Main) Roll No and Mobile No, said



