UK Woman Shares She Got Fired On Wedding Day Via Text Message From Boss

The woman narrated her story on 'The Ben Askins Show'. (Representative pic)

Layoffs can happen anytime without notice and can be devastating. Now, a bride recently shared how she received upsetting news on what was meant to be one of the happiest days of her life. She narrated her story on 'The Ben Askins Show', explaining how a WhatsApp message from her boss ruined her biggest day. She shared that while she was enjoying her wedding reception with her loved ones in Cyprus, she received a message from her boss, letting her know her employment had been terminated.

The bride, who lives in the United Kingdom, told the YouTuber that her boss and her other colleague knew it was the day she was getting married. "And (my boss) started with the text message, 'I hope your wedding day went well and that you had a nice time away.'"

She then proceeded to read out the rest of the text message: "I just wanted to let you know that the decision has been made to unfortunately let you go. An email has been sent to your personal email address detailing this. I am really sorry that it didn't work out and wish you all the best moving forward."

At this point, the YouTuber interjected to say he was stunned by the boss' inexplicable decision to fire the bride on such an important day in her life. "I just don't know what to say to that because that's one of the worst things I've ever heard because it's meant to be one of the best, most amazing days ever. And they've done that," he said.

The woman then went on to detail how she saw the message from her boss. "I didn't keep my phone on me at all during the (ceremony) and it wasn't until I sat down (later) and I thought, 'I've got a lot of well-wishes to go through.' And the first thing I noticed was that I was blocked and removed from all the (company's) WhatsApp groups," she recalled. "I was like, 'Oh, what's going on here?'"

"And then I saw [my boss'] message and all my friends are [sitting] around me and I just gasped. So then of course the next thing you do is go check your emails," the bride continued.

Further, the woman shared that in the official termination email, she was informed that she was losing her job because her "performance doesn't meet the expectations we require for the role". However, the bride added that she was never given any indication that her performance was not up to par, and said she suspects the company had been planning to fire her for some time.

"They recently hired someone onto our team, which [now in hindsight] I think was just my replacement the whole time," she explained, noting that the new employee started on the same day she was away getting married.

The woman said she feels "really angry" about the way her former employer handled the situation. "I think it was a bit of a coward's way of doing it while I'm not there. They had the opportunity to do it in person," she said. The bride also added that now instead of enjoying this new chapter of her life with her partner, she has been busy hustling to find a new job. "All I've been doing is applying for jobs," she said.