WBJEE Result 2024 To Be Announced Anytime Soon, Check Details

WBJEE Results 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will soon announce the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations 2024 (WBJEE 2024). Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results by visiting the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. They will need to enter their registration number/roll number and password to access their scorecards.

Upon the announcement of the WBJEE Result 2024, the board will release the cutoff list for 2024, categorised by category, course, and college. The cutoff is determined based on factors such as the number of students who appeared, seat availability, and the difficulty level of the exam.

Candidates who meet the cutoff will be invited to participate in counselling sessions, with the dates to be announced by the board soon. The WBJEE is a common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programs in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes within the state.

Approximately 1 lakh candidates appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations, which were conducted at 328 centres on April 28.

The examination took place in two sessions: paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11am to 1pm, and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) from 2pm to 4pm. The provisional answer key was issued on May 6, and objections were accepted until May 9. The OMR sheets, responses, and challenges were released on May 22.

In 2023, the results were announced on May 26 for exams held on April 30, and in 2022, they were declared on June 17 for exams conducted on April 30.