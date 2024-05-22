JEE Advanced 2024: Important Guidelines To Follow During The Entrance Exam

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2024 on May 26, 2024 in two shifts. The exam is conducted to offer admission at IITs for undergraduate courses. IIT Madras is the organising institute for the JEE Advanced this year.

The exam will consist of two question papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Candidates are required to appear for both papers. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections, viz., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

As per the official notice shared by IIT Madras, candidates appearing in the exam are required to follow certain instructions in the exam hall:

Students must report to the examination centres well in advance and carry out the requisite formalities which will be mentioned in the admit card. The exam centres will open from 7am.

They are required to carry a printed copy of the downloaded admit card and their valid original photo identity card. They must have any one of the following documents: Aadhaar Card, school/college/institute ID, driving license, voter ID, passport, PAN card, notarized certificate with photograph for the examination.

The candidate's identity will be verified at the examination centre by invigilators as well as IIT representatives. If the identity of the candidate is in doubt, he/she may not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Impersonation and/or use of unfair means in the examination are considered as serious offences and will lead to disqualification of one's candidature from JEE (Advanced) 2024 and all admission related processes. It may also lead to legal action against such candidates.

All candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examination centre. The JEE (Advanced) 2024 will issue appropriate and comprehensive instructions to the staff and other officials at the examination centres, including for frisking of female candidates.

Only pens, pencils, drinking water in transparent bottle, downloaded admit card and an original photo identity card are allowed to be taken inside the examination hall.

Students are not allowed to carry the following items inside the examination centre: watches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands or any other electronic gadgets, any printed/blank/hand written paper, log tables, writing pads, scales, eraser, geometry/pencil-boxes, pouches, calculators, pen drives, electronic pens/Scanner, wallets, handbags, camera, goggles or similar such items.

