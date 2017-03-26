IIM Ahmedabad's PGP To Cost Rs 21 Lakh Now

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA)'s Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management and PGP Food & Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) fees has been hiked from Rs. 19.5 lakh to Rs. 21 lakh. The board of governors of IIM Ahmedabad on Saturday approved a 7.7 per cent fee hike for its flagship 2-year programmes, reports Business Line.
"We have revised the fees for the PGP courses to Rs. 21 lakh for two years with Rs. 10.5 lakh each year. There will be no seat increase for the course, while we have gone for two sections for our PGPX programme," said Ashish Nanda, Director, IIM-A on the sidelines of the 52nd annual convocation of the institute.
IIM Ahmedabad had increased the fees from Rs. 18.5 lakh to Rs. 19.5 lakh for two years on last April.
IIMA held its 52nd Annual Convocation on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Louis Kahn Plaza, IIMA Main Campus, Ahmedabad.
Mrs. Shikha Sharma, PGP '80, CEO & Managing Director, Axis Bank Ltd was the Chief Guest and delivered the convocation address.
"Once you step out of the safe cocoon of campus and into the real world, the outcomes you achieve as a professional will depend only in small part on how well you put this toolkit to use. In large measure, your success as a professional is likely to hinge on choices you make in your life," she said while addressing the convocation.
"In your personal lives, you are living through one of those moments today. And as a nation, we are all living through such a period right now. This is India's time in the sun. It is our time as a nation to regain our fair share of global economic production, of trade, of arts, culture, innovation", she told the students.
Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Institute, delivered the welcome address and Prof. Ashish Nanda, Director of the Institute, delivered the concluding address.
"I congratulate and compliment the Director and the Faculty of IIM-A, both past and present, for keeping the spirit of nurturing alive at this great Institution. And further enlivening and strengthening it through their seminal contribution in teaching, research and mentoring", Mr. Birla said in his welcome address.
Click here for Education News