Job Offers From Domestic Firms Increased At IIM Ahmedabad Placements

In the recently concluded placement drive at IIM Ahmedabad, offers were made to the students from diverse sectors including technology, banking, finance, consulting, analytics, etc.

In the final placements process, firms that made the most offers on campus included Accenture and Boston Consulting Group. Accenture made the most offers at the end of the final placement process with 26 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 23 offers.

Among the Investment Banks, Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter, making 9 offers, closely followed by JP Morgan with 5 offers.

In the General Management domain, Adani made the highest number of offers with 10 jobs, closely followed by Essar Group, which rolled out 6 offers.

This year the Management Consulting cohort witnessed a decrease in the number of offers by 15% as compared to last year, while Niche Consulting witnessed a very significant increase. The roles offered by conglomerates also increased by 13%.

Apart from this, Tata Consultancy Services was a prominent recruiter with consulting roles with 17 offers, followed by PwC with 9 offers. In the Laterals process, FinIQ made the highest number of offers - 11, closely followed by Navi - 9 offers. Other notable offers were HUL - 6 (all PPOs), Microsoft in Laterals - 6 offers, and Praxis Consulting - 7 offers.

Highlighting the placement scenario, Professor Ankur Sinha, Chairperson of the Placement Committee at IIM Ahmedabad, said, "This year's placements reflect that the demand for top-tier talent continues to rise, regardless of the economic environment. While there was a decline in management consulting offers, niche consulting offers increased significantly. We also saw increase in hiring by conglomerates and domestic firms."