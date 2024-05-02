Kerala Board Results 2024: Class 10, 12 Scorecards To Be Released Next Week, Details Here

Kerala Board examination results for classes 10 and 12 will be announced next week. The SSLC results will be declared on May 8 at 3pm, while Plus Two results will be out on May 9. Those who appeared in the examination can check their scorecards on the official website.
Kerala Board Results 2024: Websites To Access
Students can access their scorecards on the official websites at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in once they are available.
The evaluation of answer sheets was completed within 14 days. A total of 4,41,120 students appeared for the Class 12 examinations this year.
Kerala Board Results 2024: Steps To Download
The Class 12 exams were held from March 1 to 26, while the Class 10 SSLC exams took place from March 4 to 25. The results can be checked using the registration number, password, and date of birth mentioned on the admit card. A minimum of 35 per cent marks is required in each paper and overall to pass the exam.
Last year, the SSLC exams were conducted at 2,960 centres. A total of 4,19,362 regular students, comprising 213,801 boys and 205,561 girls, appeared in the exam. The pass rate was 99.70 per cent.
In 2023, 2,581 schools recorded a 100 per cent pass rate, including four schools in Lakshadweep.
