DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: 78.69% Students Pass, 39,242 Examinees Secure A+

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: The pass percentage stands at 78.69%. A total of 4,41,120 students took the exam, out of which 2,94,880 cleared and 39,242 achieved A+.

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: The Class 12 board exams were held from March 1 to March 26.

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: Kerala Minister for General Education V Sivankutty has announced the results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations (Plus Two) for 2024. The announcement was made at 3pm in Thiruvananthapuram.

The pass percentage stands at 78.69%. A total of 4,41,120 students took the exam, out of which 2,94,880 cleared and 39,242 achieved A+.

A total of 71.42 per cent of students passed the Vocational Higher Secondary Exam.

Those who appeared in the examination can check their results and download the scorecards by visiting the official websites - results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

Students are required to use their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth to check their Kerala DHSE plus two results. In 2023, the results were declared on May 25.

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024: Steps To Download Scorecards

  • Go to the official website of DHSE Kerala - keralaresults.nic.in 
  • Select the link titled 'DHSE class 12 result' on the homepage 
  • Input the required credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth (DOB), and verification code to log in.
  • Upon submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen.
     

    • The Class 12 board exams were held from March 1 to March 26. The exams took place from 9.30am to 12.15 pm for subjects without practicals, while practical exam papers were conducted between 9.30am and 11.45am. Biology and Music exams were held from 9.30am to 11.55 am and 9.30am to 11.15 am, respectively.

    Last year, approximately 4 lakh students appeared for Kerala plus two exams, with an overall pass percentage of 88.37 per cent. In the state, 78 schools witnessed a pass percentage of 100 per cent.

