IIM Ahmedabad Offers Advanced Upskilling Courses For Students, Professionals

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has posted some new online courses on its website for working professionals and executives who wish to upgrade their careers. These short-term programmes range from covering new age skills, data science, marketing, statistics among others. Admissions are open for these courses for the academic session that is set to begin soon.



Advanced Programme in Digital Marketing Business Models, Processes and Technologies

The advanced level course has been designed for senior and mid-career professionals, traditional marketing or corporate communications professionals who are seeking to enhance their digital marketing skills. Executives looking to transition into digital marketing can also apply for the programme.

The programme will train the participants on emerging digital technologies and learning about their importance for marketing success. The course will teach methods of integrating multiple functions of digital marketing and use them to modify the marketing mix. The duration of the course is spread over 3-4 months. Aspirants willing to upskill in the course can apply by February 15, 2024 on the official website. The course will commence on February 28, 2024.



Executive Programme in Supply Chain and Logistics Management - Blended Learning

The course has been designed for working executives with a graduation degree in any discipline with minimum 50% or above marks. The applicant must also have minimum 2 years of work experience at junior, middle or senior level in operations function or can be an entrepreneur.

The programme provides participants with a deep understanding of the supply chain and logistics management principles from a strategy, planning and operations perspective. The sessions will prepare participants for advancement in supply chain management careers including procurement, supplier management, inventory management, coordination, logistics (transport and warehousing).

The course will begin on March 11, 2024 and will continue for six-eight months. The last date for applying to the programme is February 20, 2024.



Senior Management Programme - Blended Learning

The course aims to train working professionals/self-employed graduates who have a minimum work experience of 10 years.

The programme will prepare visionary leaders who are able to anticipate the future and guide their organisations to high-growth paths. It will develop perspective required to lead high performing organisations and to take strategic decisions such as formulating new strategies, organisational design and change management, driving results, mergers and acquisitions, operational excellence, sustainability, managing interfaces with the public, media and government.

The duration of the course is one year.



Pre MBA Statistics

The course is open to students from all disciplines holding a bachelor's degree. A basic knowledge of Mathematics would be helpful in grasping the concepts better.

The course will introduces the participants with some aspects of descriptive and inferential statistics. It will prepare them to explore the types of data and the basics of probability and justify arguments about a population based on limited data.

The course begins on April 2, 2024.

For complete details about various other programmes interested candidates can visit the official website of IIM Ahmedabad.