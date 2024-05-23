Man Who Killed Woman Jogger In Swiss Park While Being Naked Confesses: Cops

A 50-year-old Swiss man was also lightly injured during the attack, cops said. (Representational)

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing a woman jogger in a lakeside park in Switzerland while he was naked and screaming, has confessed during questioning, police said Thursday.

The attack happened on Tuesday evening in Mannedorf, a normally tranquil village around 20 kilometres (12 miles) southeast of Zurich.

The Zurich cantonal police said Thursday the victim had been identified as a 35-year-old Swiss woman, who they have not named.

A 50-year-old Swiss man was also lightly injured during the attack, they said.

The police have not said whether the perpetrator used a weapon.

The cantonal public prosecutor has now requested pre-trial detention for the teenage suspect, who likewise has not been named.

"There is strong suspicion of intentional homicide against the 19-year-old Swiss man arrested," a police statement said.

"The man confessed during questioning by the public prosecutor. He had no previous record for violent crimes in the canton of Zurich.

"According to current knowledge, the suspected perpetrator knew neither the killed woman nor the lightly injured man."

Police said that the "background, possible motive and exact course of events" were the subject of further investigations.

"The presumption of innocence applies until the conclusion of legal proceedings," the statement added.

The attack happened in the Alma Park, a popular local picnic spot next to Lake Zurich.

The suspect was "running around naked, screaming and physically attacking other people", police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Despite resuscitation attempts by the emergency services, the victim died from her serious injuries.

Mannedorf is an upmarket, middle-class village with lakeside villas and nearly 12,000 residents.

Its mayor Wolfgang Annighofer told AFP that the crime rate was very low, and security would be increased around the park, which has now reopened to the public.

Next to a harbour, the park surrounds the Villa Alma, a neo-Gothic residence built for the industrialist Emil Staub, who expanded the family business into Switzerland's most important leather production plant.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)