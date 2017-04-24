IIM Ahmedabad Students Soar To Higher Altitude In Everest Base Camp Trek

Ahmedabad: Nine students from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad decided to use their exam break to go on an adventure, and that meant to do more than just a road trip. The students went on the Everest Base Camp Leadership Expedition, a challenging trek up to the Everest Base Camp. It took them from Kathmandu to Lukla (2800m) and gradually up to Gorakshep (5100m) in 8 days. From there they took a short trip to the Everest Base Camp (5364m) where currently tents are being pitched for the upcoming climbing season.
They also went to Kala Pathar (5530m), which gives a great view of the peak of Mt. Everest, said a release from the IIM Ahmedabad.
"Countless nights were spent trying to recollect the exact moment I thought doing this was a good idea. My graduation trip wasn't one of luxury or good food and yet it is the most satisfying thing I've done. To blistered feet, ruptured knees, aching back, bruised shoulders, patched jaw, the 4 kg lost through feverish nights of biting cold and the excruciating 130 kilometre trek", Anurag Kataria, a second year student at IIM Ahmedabad, recollected.
Second year IIMA students Ankit Sinha, Nikhil Menon, Siddharth Biswas, Pallavi Awasthi, Preet Deep Singh, Suresh Anand, Neha Manglik and Aravindh PG, scaled the strenuous range along with Anurag.
The trek is part of a series of treks organized over a period of 3 months by Prateek Mohan, an Ahmedabad resident and current student of XLRI Jamshedpur. He has motivated more than 200 students from A-league institutions across India to sign up for this adventure.
Suresh Anand, a second year student at IIMA, coordinates the trek for IIMA campus.
