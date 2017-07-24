DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List To Be Published @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in Today

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List: How to check

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra will publish the CAP Round 3 provisional allotment list for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in the state today by 9.00 pm. The Common Admission Process (CAP) allotment results will be published based on the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET), 2017. Once the DTE Maharashtra CAP round III provisional has been released, the candidates will be able to access to through login on to the official website of DTE Maharashtra, dtemaharashtra.gov.in.According to the counselling schedule, reporting to the ARC as per Allotment of CAP Round III, if seat allotted for first time in CAP Round 3 will be done from July 25 to July 28 up to 5.00 PM. In a latest update which is published today on the official website of DTE Maharashtra, it has said that the "Engineering Provisional Allotment List For CAP Round-III will be display after 09:00 PM".For reporting as per Allotment of CAP Round II if seat allotted for first time in CAP Round 2 was allowed from July 11 to July 14.State Common Entrance Test Cell will host the allotment list in a separate window open in its website.

The candidates may follow these steps to download the provisional allotment status of CAP round-III for admission to first year of under graduate technical courses in engineering and technology for the academic year 2017-18.



Step One: Go to the official website of DTE, dtemaharashtra.gov.in



Step Two: Click on "Check Provisional Allotment Status CAP Round-III"



Step Three: Enter Your Application ID and Date Of Birth to see your Provisional Allotment Status



According to the schedule, display of vacant seats for CAP Round 3 was done on July 16.



Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra began the admission for Engineering Common Admission process (CAP) round 2 on July 11.



