DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List To Be Published @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in Today

According to the counselling schedule, reporting to the ARC as per Allotment of CAP Round III, if seat allotted for first time in CAP Round 3 will be done from July 25 to July 28 up to 5.00 PM.
In a latest update which is published today on the official website of DTE Maharashtra, it has said that the "Engineering Provisional Allotment List For CAP Round-III will be display after 09:00 PM".
For reporting as per Allotment of CAP Round II if seat allotted for first time in CAP Round 2 was allowed from July 11 to July 14.
State Common Entrance Test Cell will host the allotment list in a separate window open in its website.
DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to download the provisional allotment status of CAP round-III for admission to first year of under graduate technical courses in engineering and technology for the academic year 2017-18.
Step One: Go to the official website of DTE, dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Step Two: Click on "Check Provisional Allotment Status CAP Round-III"
Step Three: Enter Your Application ID and Date Of Birth to see your Provisional Allotment Status
According to the schedule, display of vacant seats for CAP Round 3 was done on July 16.
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra began the admission for Engineering Common Admission process (CAP) round 2 on July 11.
