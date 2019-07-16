DTE Maharashtra Releases Round 1 Allotment List For Diploma Admission

DTE Maharashtra CAP round 1 allotment list released at poly19.dtemaharashtra.org.

Poly19.dtemaharashtra.org 2019: DTE Maharashtra has released the round 1 merit list for admission to first year of post SSC Diploma Courses in engineering/technology for the academic year 2018-19. The CAP round 1 allotment list of DTE Maharashtra has been released on the official website, poly19.dtemaharashtra.org. Candidates will need their Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra for checking the round 1 CAP or Common Admission Process.

DTE Maharashtra CAP round 1 provisional allotment: Check here

The provisional allotment of CAP round 1 can be checked from this direct link:

DTE Maharashtra provisional allotment of CAP round 1

DTE Maharashtra provisional allotment of CAP round 1 cut-off

According to the official DTE Maharashtra schedule, candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in round I (autofreezed) must report to the Admission Reporting Centres or ARCa. Such candidates will not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat by reporting to ARC for betterment.

DTE Maharashtra CAP 2 allotment process will start from July 22.

DTE Maharashtra will conduct admissions to first year of three year duration full time Diploma Engineering and Technology programs in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed and Unaided private educational institutes for the Academic Year 2019-20 in the state based CAP allotments lists.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.