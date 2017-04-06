CLAT 2017: Last Month Preparation Strategy For LLB Entrance

New Delhi: Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 will be conducted for admission to UG and PG program sin law in 18 National Law universities (NLUs) in India. The exam is conducted separately for UG and PG courses. This year CLAT is scheduled for May 14 which means candidates who have applied for CLAT have roughly one month to prepare for the exam. CLAT is not a tough nut to crack but does require smart study. In this article we have listed last month preparation strategies which will help an average student score a good rank in CLAT exam for UG courses.
Important Preparation Tips for CLAT 2017
The first step toward preparing for CLAT is to understand the exam pattern and syllabus. The exam comprises of 200 questions which are distributed across 5 different sections.
Out of the five sections, English comprehension, numerical ability, and logical reasoning are such sections which do not require much preparation if you have been a decent student up until 10+2.
For logical reasoning section you can buy a good book of reasoning and puzzles available in market and practice. Practicing is the only way to score good marks in logical reasoning section.
Enrol yourself for online mock test programs and practice at least one test in a day.
General Knowledge and Legal Aptitude are two sections where you may need to put in a little extra effort depending upon your knowledge in the domain. General Knowledge and Legal Aptitude sections carry 50 marks each and together they comprise of 50% weightage.
For legal aptitude section, may also contain legal proposition questions. For such questions, candidates should refer to a practice book and practice as much as they can.
For GK section revise History, Geography, Civics/Political Science and Economics syllabus up to class 12.
