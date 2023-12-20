Counselling Process For CLAT 2024 To End Today, Candidates Can Freeze, Float Or Exit From Admissions

The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 today (December 20, 2023). Eligible candidates who have been invited to participate in the admission counselling process can register by tonight 10 pm. They will be required to pay the counselling registration fee by 10 pm in order to complete the registration process.

The application fees for the students belonging to the general category is Rs 30,000, while that for the students from the reserved category is Rs 20,000.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat at any National Law University (NLU) may exercise any of the 'Freeze', 'Float', or 'Exit' options in a counselling round.

The candidates can use the 'Freeze' option to save the seat allotted to them in case they are satisfied with it. These candidates will not be required to participate in further rounds of seat allocation or counselling process.

Candidates who have not received their first preference of NLU and they choose to look for the possibility of getting a higher preference NLU seat they may opt for the 'Float' Option.

If at any time after completing the registration process, a candidate does not want to participate any further in the counselling process, they may choose to 'Exit' the admissions counselling process. If a candidate has chosen a 'Float' or 'Freeze' Option before the 'Exit' option, the seat allocated to them will be reallocated and the confirmation Fee will be forfeited.

Candidates who choose the 'Exit' option will not be allotted with any seat.

This year, a candidate from Rajasthan achieved a perfect score of 100 percentile, securing the top position in the CLAT 2024 exam. The undergraduate CLAT 2024 topper scored 108 out of 118, while the CLAT LLM topper secured 104.25 out of 120.

The CLAT 2024 exam, conducted in offline mode, took place on December 3 in 139 exam centres nationwide. Approximately 97 per cent of registered candidates participated in the UG CLAT 2024 exam this year. The scores from CLAT 2024 will be recognised by 23 national law universities and more than 60 affiliated law schools.