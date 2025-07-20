NEET UG Counselling: Check Important Dates And Steps To Register

NEET UG Counselling Registration 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the counselling process for admission to medical colleges across India tomorrow, July 21, 2025. Students will be allotted seats based on the scores achieved by them in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025.

The NEET UG allows students to pursue their career in many Medical programs like MBBS, BDS, B.sc. Nursing, and AYUSH courses.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Register For The Counselling?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET UG Counselling Registration 2025 link, under the "Candidate Activity".

Select the counselling type, enter your NEET UG roll number and password.

Click on "Sign in".

Fill in the required details for the counselling process to begin.

You will be successfully registered for the seat allotment process.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Candidates will be able to register for the counselling/seat allotment process from July 21 to July 28, 2025 (12 pm). The fee payment process will also begin tomorrow and end on July 28, 2025 (3 pm).

Candidates will be allowed to select their preferred institute from July 22 to July 28, 2025 (11:55 pm).

The choice locking will begin on July 28 at 4 pm and end on 11:55 pm on the same day.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the seat allotment process on July 29 and end on July 30, 2025.

The result for the Round 1 counselling process will be released on July 31, 2025.

Candidates who will be satisfied with their result will be required to report to their allotted college for admission from August 1 to August 6, 2025.