NEET UG Counselling: Top 20 Medical Colleges In India As Per NIRF Rankings

NEET UG Best Medical Colleges 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will begin the counselling process for admission to medical colleges across India tomorrow, July 21, 2025. The admission will be based on the candidate's scores achieved in the National Eligibility Entrance Exam (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025.

Students who qualified in the NEET UG examination will be able to apply for various programs including MBBS, BDS, B.sc. Nursing, and AYUSH courses.

This year, 22.76 lakh students had registered for the examination, of which 22.09 appeared and 12.36 lakh qualified.

While many students must have already decided their institutes for admission, here are some of the top Indian medical colleges students must consider, all ranked in order, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024, along with their rankings around the world as per the QS Global Rankings 2026.

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

The NIRF has given AIIMS, Delhi a score of 97.33 in Teachings, Learning and Resources (TLR). TLR evaluates the resources and environment available for teaching and learning at an institution. It is the best medical institute in India according to the NIRF Rankings 2024.

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

PGIMER is ranked as the second best medical institute by the NIRF with a TLR score of 91.49. The institute is ranked between 301-350 among the top Medicine institutions around the world by the QS World Rankings 2025.

3. Christian Medical College, (CMC), Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Christian Medical College is ranked third with a TLR score of 95.64. The college lags in areas like the Research, Professional Practice, and Collaborative Performance (RPC) with a score of 47.93 as compared to PGIMER's score of 79.94 in RPC. RPC assesses the quality and impact of research publications, citations, and intellectual property (IP) generation.

4. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore

NIMHANS is ranked fourth among the best medical colleges of India as per the NIRF rankings with a TLR score of 88.30.

5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

JIPMER, Puducherry is the fifth best medical college in India according to the NIRF. The institute has a TLR score of 86.45 and RPC score of 44.84.

6. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

SGPGIMS, Lucknow is the sixth best medical college in India according to the NIRF Rankings. It has a TLR and RPC of 89.99 and 54.03.

7. Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

BHU, Varanasi is ranked seventh among the best medical colleges of India with a TLR score of 84.35. It is ranked between 1001-1200 among the top global universities of the world according to the QS Global Rankings 2026.

8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri is ranked eighth with a TLR score of 81.87. It is ranked 1001-1200 among the top universities of the world.

9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal is ranked ninth among the top medical colleges of India as per the NIRF Rankings 2024. It has a TLR score of 78.85.

10. Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai

Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai is ranked the 10th best medical college in India by the NIRF. It has a TLR score of 87.89.

The AIIMS is ranked 145th in the QS Global Rankings 2026 for medicine programs.

Here are 10 more top medical institutes ranked 11th-20th as per the NIRF Rankings 2024.

11. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, Maharashtra

12. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

13. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

14. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

15. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, Odisha

16. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, Rajasthan

17. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

18. SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

19. King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

20. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu