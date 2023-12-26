CLAT 2024 Counselling: First Allotment List Released, Check Details

The first allotment list for the counselling of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). The list was released at 10am today. Individuals registered for the counselling round can check the list by visiting the official website. Candidates can make the confirmation fee payment until January 2, 2024.

CLAT 2024 counselling: Steps to check first allotment list

Go to the official website of the Consortium of NLUs.

On the home page, select the CLAT 2023 counselling first allotment list link.

Candidates are required to enter the essential details on the new page.

The first allotment list will appear on the screen after clicking on submit.

Review the allotment list and download the page.

Take a printout of the list for future needs.

According to the official notice, to complete their registration, candidates from the general category are required to make a payment of Rs 30,000 while ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD categories candidates need to pay Rs 20,000.

The CLAT 2024 exam was conducted on December 3 in 139 exam centers nationwide. Approximately 97 per cent of registered candidates took the UG CLAT 2024 exam this year. The scores from CLAT 2024 will be recognised by 23 national law universities and over 60 affiliated law schools.

A candidate from Rajasthan achieved a perfect score of 100 percentile, securing the top position in the CLAT 2024 exam. The undergraduate CLAT 2024 topper scored 108 out of 118, while the CLAT LLM topper secured 104.25 out of 120.