CLAT Registration Deadline Extended, Check New Date Here

The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the registrations for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Candidates who have not yet registered for the CLAT 2025 exam can fill out their application forms by visiting the official website by October 22, 2024. The registrations can be done by 11:59 pm on the last date at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.



"The last date for submission of CLAT 2025 online applications (for both UG and PG programmes) has been extended up to 11:59 P.M. of 22nd October, (Tuesday) 2024," the official notification reads.



CLAT 2025: Eligibility

For the undergraduate course (5-year integrated law degree), candidates must have secured a minimum of 45 per cent marks in Class 12. However, SC, ST, and PwD category students need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in their Class 12 exams.



For the postgraduate course (1-year LLM degree), candidates in the general category must have completed an LLB with at least 50 per cent marks. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must have graduated with a minimum of 45 per cent marks to apply for postgraduate courses.

CLAT 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2025: Application fee

The application fee for general category is Rs 4,000 while for SC/ST/PwD candidates it is Rs 3,000.