CLAT 2024 Counselling Registration Begins, Check Details

CLAT 2024: Unseated candidates in prior rounds may secure spots in later rounds.

The registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) counselling began on Monday at 10am, with a deadline set for December 20. The registration fee is Rs 30,000 for the general category and Rs 20,000 for other categories. The first allotment list is scheduled to be released on December 26. The portal for filing grievances against the CLAT 2024 result will open at noon today. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) announced CLAT 2024 results on Monday evening on its official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to log in to their CLAT account on the Consortium of NLUs website and confirm their invitation to participate in counselling for each round.



Individuals who don't secure a seat in any previous round of the admissions counselling process may be assigned a seat in subsequent rounds if vacancies arise in their respective category.

Only candidates who have satisfactorily completed the registration process for the admissions counselling process will be eligible for seat allotment.

CLAT 2023: Steps to register for counselling process

Visit the CLAT official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Log in to your CLAT account.

Click the 'Make Payment' button (the 'Make Payment' button will be visible only if you have been selected for the Admissions Counselling Process).

Complete the payment of the counselling registration fee.

Wait until you see a 'payment successful' message before logging out.

To access their CLAT result for 2024, candidates can log in with their admit card number and date of birth.

The scorecard will display the candidate's marks in the CLAT 2024 exam, along with their All India Rank and Category Rank.

This year, a candidate from Rajasthan achieved a perfect score of 100 percentile, securing the top position in the CLAT 2024 exam. The undergraduate CLAT 2024 topper scored 108 out of 118, while the CLAT LLM topper secured 104.25 out of 120.

The CLAT 2024 exam, conducted in offline mode, took place on December 3 in 139 exam centres nationwide. Approximately 97 per cent of registered candidates participated in the UG CLAT 2024 exam this year. The scores from CLAT 2024 will be recognised by 23 national law universities and more than 60 affiliated law schools.