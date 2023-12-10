CLAT 2024 Results Announced, Rajasthan Student Scores 100 Percentile

CLAT 2024 Results: Top scores were 108 for undergraduate and 104.25 for postgraduate courses.

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024. Those who appeared in the exam can visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in to check their results. Notably, a male student from Rajasthan scored 100 percentile, while six students secured 99.99 percentile, five scored 99.98 percentile, and four achieved 99.97 percentile.

The overall attendance rate for CLAT 2024 was 96.45 per cent. Among the candidates, 57 per cent were female, 43 per cent were male, and there were 6 transgender candidates. The top score for the undergraduate programme was 108, and for the postgraduate course, it was 104.25.

National Law Universities will oversee the admissions process for the five-year integrated undergraduate and postgraduate programs beginning in the academic year 2024-25 based on CLAT 2024 scores. Detailed information about the admission and counselling process will be released on December 11, 2023, at 9am.

The exam took place on December 3, 2023, across 139 test centres in 25 states and 4 Union Territories nationwide. The provisional answer key was published on December 4, with an objection window open until December 5, 2023.



CLAT 2024 - steps to access the results:

Visit the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Select CLAT 2024 on the homepage.

Click on 'Results.'

Enter your CLAT application number/admit card number and date of birth.

Submit the required details.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Print the scorecard

Counselling for admissions is set to commence on December 12 and conclude on December 22, 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CLAT official website for additional details.

CLAT 2024: Grievance filing process

The Consortium of National Law Universities has formed a grievance redressal committee to receive and respond to any grievances that candidates may have regarding the Common Law Admission Test 2024 (CLAT 2024).

Candidates may file grievances regarding the CLAT 2024 final answer keys, as well as the conduct of the test at their respective test centres.

Grievances against the final answer key may be raised only by candidates who have submitted objections as per the consortium's "ntification: Objections to question paper and provisional answer key" dated December 4, 2023.

The portal to file grievances will open at 12 noon on December 11, 2023.

Grievances received via email, support tickets on the website, or phone calls will not be considered.

CLAT 2024 - process for filing grievances before the committee: