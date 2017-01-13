CISEC Reschedules ICSC And ISC Board Exams' Dates: Class 10 To Start From March 10, Class 12 From January 30

EMAIL PRINT CISEC Reschedules ICSC And ISC Board Exams: Class 10 To Start From March 10, Class 12 From January 30 New Delhi: ICSE and ISC examinations for Classes X and XII have been rescheduled in view of Assembly elections in five states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.



The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X exam, which was earlier scheduled to begin on February 27 and end on March 31, will now commence on March 10 and conclude on April 21, it said today.



Similarly, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination for Class XII, which was scheduled to begin on February 6 and conclude on April 5, will now begin on January 30 and conclude on April 26.



Last Monday, CBSE has also announced its dates for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board exams will be held from March 9 to April 10. The Class 12 exam will start on March 9 and end on April 29.



"Consequent to the dates for Assembly elections being announced for the states of Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the dates for ICSE and ISC examinations had to be rescheduled," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISEC), which conducts the examinations.



"As a result of rescheduling of the examination, the candidates will now have the benefit of added study time. The schedule of entrance examinations for admission to professional courses has been taken cognisance of," Arathoon said in a statement.



A total of 2,50,871 candidates are registered for the examinations in 2017, with 1,76,327 candidates registered for ICSE examinations and 74,544 for the ISC examinations.



"The timetable for the ISC & ICSE 2017 Examinations is being revised owing to the forthcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur & Goa.", said the notice posted earlier in its official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations.



(With inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



ICSE and ISC examinations for Classes X and XII have been rescheduled in view of Assembly elections in five states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X exam, which was earlier scheduled to begin on February 27 and end on March 31, will now commence on March 10 and conclude on April 21, it said today.Similarly, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination for Class XII, which was scheduled to begin on February 6 and conclude on April 5, will now begin on January 30 and conclude on April 26.Last Monday, CBSE has also announced its dates for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board exams will be held from March 9 to April 10. The Class 12 exam will start on March 9 and end on April 29."Consequent to the dates for Assembly elections being announced for the states of Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the dates for ICSE and ISC examinations had to be rescheduled," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISEC), which conducts the examinations."As a result of rescheduling of the examination, the candidates will now have the benefit of added study time. The schedule of entrance examinations for admission to professional courses has been taken cognisance of," Arathoon said in a statement.A total of 2,50,871 candidates are registered for the examinations in 2017, with 1,76,327 candidates registered for ICSE examinations and 74,544 for the ISC examinations."The timetable for the ISC & ICSE 2017 Examinations is being revised owing to the forthcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur & Goa.", said the notice posted earlier in its official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations.(With inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News