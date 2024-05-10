Advertisement
UPSC 2023: Answer Key Released For Civil Services Prelims 2023

The exam was conducted on May 28, 2023.

Read Time: 2 mins
New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for UPSC Prelims 2023 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of UPSC to check their results. The answer key are available for downloading at upsc.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on May 28, 2023. The GS 1 exam was held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and CSAT from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The UPSC Mains exam was conducted from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

In  the answer key released by UPSC, the commission has dropped one question from each series of paper 1 general studies 1. There were a total of 100 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. 

Paper 2 for general studies 2 comprised a total of 80 questions with a maximum of 200 marks. There was negative marking in the exam.


Steps to check UPSC Prelims result

  • Step 1- Visit the official website of UPSC
  • Step 2- Select the highlighted link tab available on the homepage
  • Step 3- Click on the answer key PDF for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023
  • Step 4- A Pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5- Download it and take a printout for future reference.
    UPSC, Union Public Service Commission, Upsc Civil Service Exams
