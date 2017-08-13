CEE Kerala Released First Allotment For 5 Year LLB Course, Admission From 14 August

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the first phase of allotment for admission to integrated LLB course (5 year). Details are available at cee.kerala.gov.in. The first allotment has been decided on the basis of the options given by candidates till 8 August 2017. Admission process for the 5 year LLB courses will begin on 14 August 2017. CEE Kerala has asked principals of the allotted colleges to 'approve and submit the list of admitted candidates through Online Admission Management System (OAMS),' on 18 August 2017.Concerned candidates can download their allotment memo at the official website. Candidates should then a printout of the same. 'The details such as candidate's name, roll number, allotment details, tuition fees, deposit if any etc. are available in the allotment memo. The candidate shall take a print out of the allotment memo. Candidates can log into their Home Page and then click the Menu Item 'Data Sheet' for downloading the Data Sheet.'Candidates should report for admission till 18 August 2017 with their allotment memo and original documents (details of which can be found on the detailed notification available online).In case, candidates do not report for admission from 14 August to 18 August, they will lose their allotment and will not be considered for further allotments, as mentioned in the official notification.