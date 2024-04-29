Education Ministry Calls For Annual Review And Update Of NCERT Textbooks

The Education Ministry has directed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to review its textbooks and update them annually, news agency PTI reported quoting a source.

As of now, there is no such practice in place regarding the updating of NCERT textbooks on a yearly basis.

"In today's fast-changing world, it is important that the textbooks are regularly updated. The NCERT has been instructed to conduct a review annually and update them before the beginning of each new academic session," the source told PTI.

Currently, the NCERT is developing textbooks following the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) declared in 2023.

The textbooks according to the new curriculum will be ready for all classes by 2026, the PTI report further said.

This year, the NCERT has launched new textbooks for classes 3 and 6.