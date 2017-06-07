CBSE NEET 2017 Question Paper, Results Controversy: Timeline Of Events The NEET 2017 was conducted for 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats.

May 7, 2017: An 18-year-old in Kerala alleged that she was forced to remove her bra and another student said she had to change out of her jeans at an exam centre for the NEET or National Eligibility and Entrance Test for medical colleges on Sunday. Sevaral cases of this manner reported from across the country.



May 8, 2017: After students protest, West Bengal education minister alleged that the questions set in Bengali were different and tougher from those set in English



May 8, 2017: Five persons belonging to a gang including a government employee have been arrested from Delhi and Jaipur for cheating medical aspirants. The said gang members had promised students to provide them with NEET question papers. The Goa police arrested four Bihar youths from two different examination halls in the state for impersonating Test held.



May 24, 2017: The petitioners have alleged that uniform question papers were not given. In Tamil Nadu, a different set of questions was given to those who opted for English and Tamil, they said claiming that the one in Tamil was easier.



May 24, 2017: The group of 40 to 45 parents of students, who had taken the CBSE-conducted test in Gujarati language filed a petition in Gujarat High Court contending that the question paper in Gujarat was more difficult than those in English.



June 6, 2017: The CBSE told the Gujarat High Court that it framed different set of question papers for this year's NEET for English and Gujarati language students fearing that regional language papers



: Centre Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) in 104 cities across the country. A total of 11,38,890 students appeared for the exam including 1,522 NRIs and 613 foreigners. The NEET 2017 was conducted for 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats. Apart from English and Hindi, CBSE held NEET in 10 languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Oriya and Kannada.: An 18-year-old in Kerala alleged that she was forced to remove her bra and another student said she had to change out of her jeans at an exam centre for the NEET or National Eligibility and Entrance Test for medical colleges on Sunday. Sevaral cases of this manner reported from across the country.: After students protest, West Bengal education minister alleged that the questions set in Bengali were different and tougher from those set in English: Five persons belonging to a gang including a government employee have been arrested from Delhi and Jaipur for cheating medical aspirants. The said gang members had promised students to provide them with NEET question papers. The Goa police arrested four Bihar youths from two different examination halls in the state for impersonating Test held.: CBSE conducted a re-exam for 230 students out of which 228 students would attempted the exam in Telugu while rest two appeared for the exam in Hindi. In an interim order , Justice M V Muralidharan had on May 24 stayed the publication of the NEET results and directed officials of the Medical Council of India, the CBSE director and the Union health ministry to file their counter affidavits.: The petitioners have alleged that uniform question papers were not given. In Tamil Nadu, a different set of questions was given to those who opted for English and Tamil, they said claiming that the one in Tamil was easier.: The group of 40 to 45 parents of students, who had taken the CBSE-conducted test in Gujarati language filed a petition in Gujarat High Court contending that the question paper in Gujarat was more difficult than those in English.: Supreme Court declined to entertain a petition that wanted the exam to be cancelled altogether.: The Gujarat High Court issued notice to CBSE and other parties. A fresh writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking to cancel the NEET.: The CBSE denied in the Madras High Court that vernacular question papers for NEET 2017 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses were easier than the papers in English. In its counter affidavit to petitions seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test held recently citing alleged non-uniformity in the exam, the CBSE rejected the contention that question papers in vernacular languages.: The CBSE told the Gujarat High Court that it framed different set of question papers for this year's NEET for English and Gujarati language students fearing that regional language papers may get leaked . The court expressed its dissatisfaction over the CBSE's reply saying that the argument was not valid as leaking is possible even in English language question papers.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News