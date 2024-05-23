Advertisement
WBJEE 2024 Result: Response Sheet Out, Raise Objection By May 24

WBJEE OMR Out 2024: The deadline to review the response is May 24 up to 11.59pm. Candidates are required to pay a one-time non-refundable fee of Rs 500 for each response.

WBJEE OMR Out 2024: The provisional WBJEE 2024 answer key was released on May 7.

WBJEE OMR Released 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet for WBJEE 2024. Those who took the examination can check and raise objections against their response sheet by visiting the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

The deadline to review the response is May 24 up to 11.59pm. Candidates are required to pay a one-time non-refundable fee of Rs 500 for each response; otherwise, no claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not made.

WBJEE OMR Sheet 2024: Steps To Review And Raise Objection

Go to the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Select "view and challenge" for WBJEE 2024.

Sign in with your application number, password, and a case-sensitive security pin.

The OMR sheet will appear on the screen.

If any objections are found, raise them against the responses.

Download and save the OMR sheet for future use.

The question booklet number and its series code will also appear.

Candidates' question booklet numbers are displayed. If any candidate is dissatisfied with the displayed information, they must notify the examination authority by emailing info@wbjeeb.in within the specified date and time.

For category-I and category-II questions (where only one option is correct), the response is shown as A, B, C, or D. Unattended questions are marked as "-". If multiple answers are given, the response is shown as "*", according to the notification.

The provisional WBJEE 2024 answer key was released on May 7, with the challenge window open until May 9. The final answer key and the results will be released by the board subsequently. No corrections or requests will be entertained by the board after the deadline.

The WBJEE was held on April 28. Paper I (Mathematics) was conducted from 11am to 1pm, and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2pm to 4pm.

Comments

