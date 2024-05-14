World's Top Colleges As Per QS World University Rankings By Subject 2024

As the exam season concludes and the results of most board exams are announced, students must be considering prestigious institutions to map out their career paths. Yearly rankings play a crucial role in making informed decisions.
Here, we have compiled a list of the world's top colleges based on the QS Rankings 2024 by subject.
The QS Rankings are based on a range of factors, including research publications, academic reputation, employer perception, and the H-Index.
This comprehensive ranking covers 55 subjects across five major areas: Arts & Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences & Management.
In this year's rankings, a total of 1,559 institutions were evaluated, with a notable 64 universities making their debut appearance.
This year's rankings introduce a new subject: Music, reflecting the evolving academic landscape. Moreover, the category of data science & artificial intelligence has undergone significant expansion, now covering 51 additional institutions.
Here is the list of top colleges:
Arts and Humanities
Harvard University, United States
University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
University of Oxford, United Kingdom
Stanford University, United States
University of California, Berkeley, United States
Engineering and Technology
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States
Stanford University, United States
University of Oxford, United Kingdom
University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States
Life Sciences & Medicine
Harvard University
University of Oxford
Johns Hopkins University
Stanford University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Natural Sciences
Harvard University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
University of Oxford
University of Cambridge
Stanford University
Social Sciences & Management
Harvard University, United States
University of Oxford, United Kingdom
Stanford University, United States
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States
University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
