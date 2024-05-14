Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

World's Top Colleges As Per QS World University Rankings By Subject 2024

The QS Rankings are based on a range of factors, including research publications, academic reputation, employer perception, and the H-Index.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
World's Top Colleges As Per QS World University Rankings By Subject 2024
In the QS World University Rankings By Subject 2024, a total of 1,559 institutions were evaluated.

As the exam season concludes and the results of most board exams are announced, students must be considering prestigious institutions to map out their career paths. Yearly rankings play a crucial role in making informed decisions.

Here, we have compiled a list of the world's top colleges based on the QS Rankings 2024 by subject.

The QS Rankings are based on a range of factors, including research publications, academic reputation, employer perception, and the H-Index.

This comprehensive ranking covers 55 subjects across five major areas: Arts & Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences & Management.

Advertisement

In this year's rankings, a total of 1,559 institutions were evaluated, with a notable 64 universities making their debut appearance. 

This year's rankings introduce a new subject: Music, reflecting the evolving academic landscape. Moreover, the category of data science & artificial intelligence has undergone significant expansion, now covering 51 additional institutions.

Here is the list of top colleges:

Arts and Humanities

Harvard University, United States
University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
University of Oxford, United Kingdom
Stanford University, United States
University of California, Berkeley, United States

Engineering and Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States
Stanford University, United States
University of Oxford, United Kingdom
University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States

Life Sciences & Medicine

Harvard University
University of Oxford
Johns Hopkins University
Stanford University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Natural Sciences

Harvard University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
University of Oxford
University of Cambridge
Stanford University

Social Sciences & Management

Harvard University, United States
University of Oxford, United Kingdom
Stanford University, United States
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States
University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

Advertisement
Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Admission 2024, World Top Colleges In 2024, Education News 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Check List Of Top Colleges In India As Per NIRF Ranking
World's Top Colleges As Per QS World University Rankings By Subject 2024
Goa Board Class 12 Exam 2024 Result Declared, Girls Outshine Boys With 88%
Next Article
Goa Board Class 12 Exam 2024 Result Declared, Girls Outshine Boys With 88%