World's Top Colleges As Per QS World University Rankings By Subject 2024

As the exam season concludes and the results of most board exams are announced, students must be considering prestigious institutions to map out their career paths. Yearly rankings play a crucial role in making informed decisions.

Here, we have compiled a list of the world's top colleges based on the QS Rankings 2024 by subject.

The QS Rankings are based on a range of factors, including research publications, academic reputation, employer perception, and the H-Index.

This comprehensive ranking covers 55 subjects across five major areas: Arts & Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences & Management.

In this year's rankings, a total of 1,559 institutions were evaluated, with a notable 64 universities making their debut appearance.

This year's rankings introduce a new subject: Music, reflecting the evolving academic landscape. Moreover, the category of data science & artificial intelligence has undergone significant expansion, now covering 51 additional institutions.

Here is the list of top colleges:

Arts and Humanities

Harvard University, United States

University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

University of Oxford, United Kingdom

Stanford University, United States

University of California, Berkeley, United States

Engineering and Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States

Stanford University, United States

University of Oxford, United Kingdom

University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States

Life Sciences & Medicine

Harvard University

University of Oxford

Johns Hopkins University

Stanford University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Natural Sciences

Harvard University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

University of Oxford

University of Cambridge

Stanford University

Social Sciences & Management

Harvard University, United States

University of Oxford, United Kingdom

Stanford University, United States

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States

University of Cambridge, United Kingdom