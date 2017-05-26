CBSE 12th Result 2017 On Sunday, Know How To Check Online At Cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in Central Board of Secondary Education has - finally - decided to release the CBSE class 12 results on XX. The results will be made available for the students in its official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 12th Result 2017: Check Online At Cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education has - finally - decided to release the CBSE class 12 results on Sunday, May 28. The results will be made available for the students in its official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The results will also available on results.nic.in. According to



As like previous years, this year also the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is hosting its results with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Govt. of India on net.



The schools can also get entire school's results by giving their school code and email-id by registering themselves on which result is required. Students can also get their results on their e-mail address by registering themselves on the following websites: results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.



CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: How To Check It Online



Students may follow these steps to check the CBSE Class 12 Results: A screen shot from last year's results window

Step One:



Go to any official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)



Step Two:



Click on the CBSE Class 12 results link given there



Step Three:



Enter your exam registration details in the next page open there.



Step Four:



Submit the details and see your results



Step Five:



Students may take a printout of the results



For official purposes, for admission and all, the students will have to get their official marksheet from the respected authorities.



The students can directly check the results from these official websites: www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.cbse.nic.in.



CBSE Class 12 Results: DigiLocker



CBSE will also provide class 12 digital mark sheets via DigiLocker, and the DigiLocker account details will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.



CBSE Class 12 Results: CBSE IVR



The Class 12 CBSE results for 2017 will also be available via Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system. As per previous years, with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Govt. of India, Board would be disseminating its results through IVRS also. You can dial 011-24300699 (9111-24300699 if you are outside India) or 011-28127030 (9111-28127030 if you are outside India) and follow the instructions to get your Class 12 result.



CBSE Class 12 Results: SMS



CBSE also emails schools the Class 12 results of their students as soon as they are announced. So you can either head to the school premises to check the results or see if the results have been uploaded on the school website.



CBSE Class 12 Results: Re-evaluation/Rechecking



Once the CBSE Class 12 results are declared, the students will be given chance for Re-evaluation/Rechecking. To apply for the re-evaluation or rechecking, the students should follow the rules set down by the board.



