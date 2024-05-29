American Football Player Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two Women On Team Flight

McManus's attorney called the allegations ''absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false.''

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus has been accused of sexually assaulting two women during the team's flight to London last year, BBC reported. The suit, filed anonymously by two flight attendants, says McManus inappropriately touched them on the team's September 2023 flight to London.

According to the lawsuit, McManus, 32, rubbed himself against them and was grinding on them during what was described as a party-like atmosphere on the flight. One of the women alleged Mr McManus tried to kiss her while she was seated during a period of turbulence. The lawsuit further accuses the Jaguars organization of "failing to supervise" the kicker and "failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team."

The lawsuit also claims that McManus recruited three other flight attendants to the party and passed out $100 bills to encourage them to drink and dance inappropriately for him. They are seeking more than $1 million and are demanding a jury trial.

''McManus holds himself out on social media to be a devoted husband and father, but his conduct behind the scene is consistent with the NFL's pattern of sexual assault against women,'' the lawsuit reads.

The Jaguars team has said it acknowledges "the significance of the claims".

"We're aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims. As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class,'' the team said in a statement.

Meanwhile, McManus's attorney, Brett R. Gallaway, called the allegations ''absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false.''

''These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player. We intend to aggressively defend Brandon's rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are -- an extortion attempt,'' Mr Gallaway said.

Notably, McManus no longer plays for the Jaguars, having signed a 2.8 million pound deal with the Washington Commanders in March this year.

A spokesperson for the Commanders said they were made aware of the lawsuit on Monday.

''We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time,'' the Commanders said in a statement.