7 Seniors Detained For Sexually Assaulting Class 6 Boy At Assam School

Seven Class 11 students of a central government-run school in Assam's Kamrup district have been detained for the alleged sexual assault of a Class 6 boy for months.

The accused and the survivor, all of them minors, are students at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Rangia in Kamrup. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a chain of schools found across India, is run by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education.

The boys were taken into custody after the school's principal filed a police complaint. According to the complaint, the Class 6 boy and the accused are boarders of the boys' hostel at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Rangia. The seniors allegedly assaulted the child sexually for three months, after which he informed his parents and they approached the school authorities.

Based on the principal's complaint to the police, an FIR was registered at Rangia police station. The boys were detained and a juvenile court sent them to a correctional home for 14 days. The survivor's medical examination has been conducted and police are recording statements of the accused and school authorities.

Police have said they are also looking at the role of school authorities and whether safeguards to prevent such activities on campus are in place. Footage of CCTV cameras on the school and hostel premises is being scanned for clues, police sources have said.