UP Boy, 5, Allegedly Sexually Assaulted, Teen Suspect Detained: Cops

Gonda: The teen suspect has been detained and a probe is on, said police. (Representational)

A five-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in a village on Monday when the boy was taken to the field by the 15-year-old suspect.

The teenager has been detained and a probe is on, Katra Bazar police station inspector Chitwan Kumar said.

The boy has been sent for medical examination and an FIR has been lodged, the official said.

