What Is CBSE's Secondary Curriculum For The Academic Year 2024-25

Students who will be taking admission in Class 9 in the 2024-25 academic year are required to follow the guidelines setup by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As per the CBSE Secondary School Curriculum 2024-25, students must choose at least two language subjects, Social Science, Mathematics and Science. Besides this, they have the option to opt for a third language subject and a skill based subject/elective subject. Three compulsory subjects including Health and Physical Education, Work Experience and Art Education are also part of the secondary school curriculum.

The official notification by CBSE notes that class 9 and 10 is a composite course and therefore students must take only those subjects in class 9 which they intend to continue in Class-10.

"The Board examination in Mathematics is held at two levels in Class 10. Students who are opting Mathematics - Basic will have the option of taking Applied Mathematics (241) as an elective at class 11/Sr Secondary though they may not be permitted to take Mathematics (041) at Sr Secondary level. However, a student who has opted Mathematics - standard can offer any one of the two available Mathematics at Sr Secondary level."

In case a student fails in any one of the three compulsory subjects (i.e., Science, Mathematics and Social Science) and passes in the Skill subject (offered as sixth optional subject), then that subject will be replaced by the Skill subject and the result of class 10 board examination will be computed accordingly.

If a student fails in any language subject, out of first five subjects, the same will be replaced by the language taken as sixth subject (in case of no skills subjects offered) or as seventh subject (optional) will be taken. This will be applicable in case the student has passed this language and after replacement either Hindi or English remains as a passed language in the first five subjects.