Bharat Electronics Limited: Recruitment Open For Junior Assistant Post

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from Commerce graduates for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant (Finance). In addition to the educational qualification, applicants must also be within the upper age limit (28 years) set by BEL. Elaborating about the job profile, the job notification reads, 'day to day accounting in SAP environment, cash disbursement, visit to various authority and customer offices and sites, vouching, documentation, data entry, follow-up customer realization, taxation and other operational activities.' Candidates with experience in SAP environment will be given preference in the recruitment process.Candidates should note that the BCom qualification must be from AICTE approved College/Institute or a recognised University. While 60% aggregate is required for General and OBC candidates, it is 55% for candidates belonging to other categories.Applications should be submitted online along with fee of Rs 300. 'Candidates need to upload their photograph, signatures and on the portal for final submission.'SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test.Online registration: 24 May- 13 June 2017Date of Written Test: 9 July 2017 (admit cards will be available from 24 June 2017)