Aligarh Muslim University Executive Council Draws New Panel For Next Vice Chancellor

A special meeting of the Executive Council of the Aligarh Muslim University was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of AMU Vice Chancellor, Lt. Gen. Zameer Uddin Shah to recommend a panel of five persons to the University Court for the next Vice Chancellor of the University. The panel of five persons unanimously drawn by the Executive Council includes Dr. Abusaleh Shariff, Executive Director and Chief Scholar, US-India Policy Institute, Washington; Prof. Javaid Akhter, Registrar and former Controller of Examinations and Former Dean, Faculty of Management Studies, AMU; Prof. Mazahir Kidwai, Vice Chancellor of IIMT University, Meerut and former VC, Jivaji University, Gwalior; Dr. Shahid Jameel, CEO, Welcome Trust and DBT India Alliance and recipient of Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Award and Prof. Tariq Mansoor, Principal and Chief Medical Superintendent, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, said a press release from the University.



The meeting of the Executive Council, which was held in AMU, was attended by Prof. Habuiburrahman, Honorary Treasurer, Prof. A. M. Pathan, Bengluru, Mr. Ameer Ahmed, Mr. M. Asif Farooqui, Mumbai, Dr. Nadeem Tarin, Mr. P.A. Inamdar, Pune, Dr. Syed Zafar Mehmood, New Delhi, Dr. Ram Rakshpal Singh, Lucknow, Prof. Umesh Kadam, New Delhi, Mr. S. M. Khan, New Delhi, Mr. Tanveer Haider Usmani, Kanpur and all the elected representatives.



Recently, Supreme Court was critical of AMU's selection process in appointing Lt Gen (Retd) Zameeruddin Shah as the Vice Chancellor while hearing a case and the matter is still in the court.



